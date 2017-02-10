THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES

:: The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail

Homes across the country face higher council tax bills, with over 90% of town halls intending to increase service charges.

:: Financial Times

The International Monetary Fund and EU have clashed over the Greek debt crisis, as fears grow over another much-needed bailout.

:: Metro

NHS waiting times are now at their worst ever level, with nearly one in five A&E patients waiting more than four hours to be seen during January.

:: The Guardian

The Archbishop of Canterbury leads a growing rebellion over Theresa May’s decision to end the lone child refugee scheme. Just 350 youngsters have been welcomed into the UK.

:: Daily Mirror

Despite the ageing population and increasing costs, NHS spending has returned to the 1950s, with funding growing at the lowest rate since records began in 1955.

:: Daily Express

Two hundred illegal migrants per day were caught trying to enter Britain in the run-up to the Brexit referendum.

:: i

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been forced to shake-up his shadow cabinet after his party’s Brexit revolt, reigniting rumours he may quit.

:: The Sun

Friends of the late Tara Palmer-Tomkinson say she was battling with addiction in the weeks before her death from a brain tumour aged just 45.

:: Daily Star

While the Daily Star claims the socialite was dating a mystery man and had returned to a dark place in the weeks before her death.

:: The Times

According to an investigation by the paper, public cash is paying for the growth of fake news, with websites running government and charity adverts.

