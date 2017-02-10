Funeral To Be Held In Ventnor For Isle Of Wight’s Nick Medlin

The funeral of Ventnor-based prison officer Nick Medlin will be held on the Isle of Wight today (Friday).

The 57-year-old, who was a keen musician and who played in a punk band , died on Christmas Day.

He will be remembered at a service at St Wilfred’s Church, Ventnor at 11.30am.

Former prison colleagues, wearing full dress uniform, will be among those attending.

A man’s due for trial in connection with Mr Medlin’s death and two other men are on bail, following an incident on Pier Street, Ventnor.

