Isle Of Wight Ice Skating Teams Perform At International Competition

Due to the closure of Ryde Arena last year, it’s not stopped four Isle of Wight ice skating teams compete in an international competition.

Teams have travelled to Dumfries in Scotland, where they will compete at the Trophy D’Ecosse, over two days.

The first round of competitions will start today (Friday). Wight Jewels, Wight Sparkles, Wight Crystals and the Wight Sequins will all perform for the coveted first prize.

The Wight Jewels, however, have suffered further setbacks, as the team is down one skater, meaning the entire routine will have to be re-choreographed. They also face fears that they might not even be allowed to compete.

Despite the slippery slope of complications, Bethany Howarth from Wight Jewels said they are feeling optimistic:

“I think the team should do really well. I think we’re under a lot of pressure when we’re re-choreographing a programme. We’re just hoping that it all goes well. It’s a lot of pressure to go out and perform well when we don’t have ice. We don’t have a lot of ice every week. We used to practise a lot more, and then now with only 15 skaters, when you’re meant to have 16, it’s a lot harder. “We aren’t as confident as what we would like to be. It’s hard when we don’t know what’s going to happen when we get there. We don’t know 100% if we are going to be able to compete because we have 15 skaters.”

With competitions taking place quite often throughout the year, it means that some competitors – who are as young as six-years-old – have to get permission from the school to go way to take part. However, Bethany said the school’s are encouraging:

“Lots of the skaters have had to miss school, so we’ve had to hand notes to the school to make sure they could take the days off. The school’s are very, very supportive of all of us. They enjoy that we go away and they like supporting us when we have training.”

If you would like to watch the teams in action today and tomorrow (Saturday). Watch a live stream video, from the competition, here.

