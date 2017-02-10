Little Princess Trust To Benefit From Isle Of Wight’s Gracie-Mae’s Hair Cut

Three wigs and over £1,400 is the outcome of one little girl’s fundraising actions.

Five-year-old Gracie-Mae Peacock from Ryde has had her long, blonde locks cut off for the Little Princess Trust.

The national charity makes wigs for children, who lose their hair after receiving cancer treatment.

She also raised £1435.41 through her crowdfunding page, which will also be donated to the charity.

Gracie-Mae’s mother, Jenna Peacock said:

“She was a bit overwhelmed on the day because there was eighty plus people watching her, but as soon as she had her hair cut she was more than happy and she loves her new haircut. She’s overwhelmed bless her. She’s done really well. “They’re [Children who receive a wig from the Little Princess Trust] are going to be able to feel like how they were before they were poorly. Obviously there will be three children who will have wigs that Gracie Mae has funded, by doing her hair cut. “I would just like to say thank you to everyone that did donate and sponsor towards the Little Princess Trust because without you, Gracie -Mae wouldn’t be able to raise this amount of money.”

