Public Inquiry Over Red Funnel’s First East Cowes Plan Begins

The Bristol-based Planning Inspectorate has formally advertised the Red Funnel scheme, as it considers an appeal by the ferry firm over the Isle of Wight Council’s decision to turn down the plans.

When the scheme was rejected by Isle of Wight councillors last year they cited:

By reason of the loss of existing employment facilities which are important to the economy of East Cowes and the island. The loss of existing employment land, buildings and deep water access would be prejudicial to the sustainability of the local economy and future economic growth in East Cowes. The proposal fails to demonstrate that the mixed use development proposed would not lead to a net loss in employment opportunities and proposals would be contrary to policy SP3 and DM8 of the Island Plan Core Strategy.

Red Funnel argues the plan would bring investment to the Isle of Wight and be good for East Cowes. In September, Red Funnel CEO Kevin George told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The appeal is against a specific reason for refusal…the loss of employment land. Our appeal explains how, in our opinion, in fact there’s a net gain of employment land with the scheme.

“We think we have a very high probability of success in that appeal…

“What I think is frustrating from our perspective is that we were refused on the basis of employment land, really referring to marine employment land. The amount of marine manufacturing that’s actually going on on that site, ignoring the Columbine building where Red Jet Six was built, is actually very small now. So it’s actually very frustrating. But that being said, we totally agree that marine employment is very important to the…economy of the Island.”