Students from Ryde Academy have launched an awareness campaign to support the Isle of Wight’s LGBT community.

Darcie Bonner, Iris Black and Abigail Bonner want to end hate crime against the LGBT community.

It is a cause they feel strongly about and have decided to launch their mission ahead of the Isle of Wight’s first ever Pride this summer on 15 July.

The youngsters have also set up a Twitter account @AwarenessLGBT to promote their campaign, which is part of Citizenship studies at the school.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, the Year 9 pupils said:

“We want to raise awareness to help prevent hate crime and bullying. “Why should people be judged or bullied for being gay? It’s not right, people should be who they want to be. “We have set up a Twitter account and we will be doing cake sale with rainbow flags in. “We want to continue the campaign outside of school and help spread the word across the Island.”

You can listen to Darcie, Abigail and Iris, below:

An official Pride launch event party is happening at Coburgs in Ryde tonight (Friday) from 7pm, with London drag act Peter ‘Proud Mary’ Andrew – who grew up on the Island.

Meanwhile, an information event is being held at Newport’s Quay Arts from 10:30am tomorrow (Saturday), which anyone can attend to find out more about getting involved in the Isle of Wight Pride event.

