A Sandown man continues to dream of a future in music.

That’s despite not winning a national competition.

Lewis Sheppard had made it to the final of the Open Mic UK competition, as Isle of Wight Radio reported two weeks ago.

He didn’t win the competition, despite winning the People’s Vote throughout the evening.

Lewis says he had a great time:

“Everyone was really a good and the best thing was we got on really well and back stage we had a bit of a jam. It was really nice.”

And what does the future hold for Lewis now?

“I got offered to talk about a management opportunity. “I’m putting out an EP soon, they’re pretty much ready to go and they’re just some videos together for them, that’s the next thing to come.”

