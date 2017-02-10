Tara Palmer-Tomkinson died peacefully in her sleep, her family has revealed.

A short notice on page 26 of the Daily Telegraph said: Tara Clare died peacefully in her sleep and added that a private funeral would be held.

The socialite and ‘It girl’ was found dead at her London home on Wednesday at the age of just 45, with police describing her death as unexplained but not suspicious.

She had been diagnosed with a brain tumour in January last year after returning from a ski trip.

Palmer-Tomkinson also battled drug problems in the past and suffered with an auto-immune disease that caused tiredness, joint pain and acute anaemia.

Her sister, author Santa Montefiore, posted a message on Twitter yesterday – a photo of Tara smiling along with the words: My darling sister. I miss you.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, who were friends with Palmer-Tomkinson, were among those paying tribute after the news of her death.

The Royal couple said they were deeply saddened and our thoughts are so much with the family.

Her father, Charles, was a British Olympic skier who taught the Prince of Wales.

She was also among the guests at Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

Palmer-Tomkinson was a regular on the London party scene in the 1990s and 2000s and had a high-profile social life, often appearing in society and celebrity magazines.

She finished second in the jungle TV show I’m A Celebrity in 2002 and also featured in celebrity specials of Blind Date and A Place in the Sun.

In November, she revealed she was being treated for a non-malignant growth in her pituitary gland.

She expressed fears she would die after doctors told her she had the condition.

(c) Sky News 2017: Tara Palmer-Tomkinson died peacefully in her sleep, says her family

