Temperatures across the Isle of Wight are set to plummet this weekend.

Some flakes of snow have been reported across several towns and villages on the Island in Cowes, Northwood, Newport and Wroxall today (Friday).

According to the Isle of Wight Weather Centre, temperatures could drop to -2’c on Saturday and Sunday, with wind chill making the ‘real feel’ even colder.

Drivers are advised to take extra care on the roads as it may be icy in places.

