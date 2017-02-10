Theresa May’s decision to drastically reduce the number of unaccompanied children entering Britain under the so-called ‘Dubs amendment’ faces its first legal challenge today.

Charity Help Refugees is seeking a judicial review on the grounds the Government has failed to lawfully calculate the number of available places for unaccompanied children because it failed to properly consult with local authorities as the statute required it to do.

It was initially expected that the Dubs scheme would provide a route to the UK for 3,000 children stranded in Europe without their parents, but that number has been reduced.

Josie Naughton, the co-founder of Help Refugees, said: It is shameful that this Government is offering only 350 places – of which 200 are already taken to some of the most vulnerable children in Europe.

This makes our legal challenge all the more important and pressing. The Government could do so much more – remember the ‘kindertransport’.

The legal challenge follows concerns raised by humanitarian agencies that people smugglers would exploit the reduction in official entrants.

British Red Cross chief executive Mike Adamson said: People traffickers thrive on the absence of safe and legal routes to protection – which is exactly what the Dubs Amendment is. By restricting legal channels, we are leaving children open to exploitation.

We would encourage the Government to reconsider its decision. We can do better than offering a home to only 350 minors, when we know that so many more remain stranded and alone in camps which are cold, unsafe and no place for children.

The Archbishop of Canterbury added to the pressure on the Prime Minister when he voiced his concern at the U-turn saying he was saddened and shocked by the decision to limit numbers.

The Most Rev Justin Welby described the refugees as treasured human beings made in the image of God.

He said: Jesus commands us to care for the most vulnerable among us. I fear that this week’s decision does not meet the spirit of commitment that was given during the passage of the Immigration Act last year.

I very much hope that the Government will reconsider this decision, and work with church groups and others to find a sustainable and compassionate solution that allows those most in need to find sanctuary in our country.

The Home office says the reduced figure has been calculated by taking into account local council limits.

But that was dismissed by the leader of Hammersmith and Fulham Council in West London.

Stephen Cowan told Sky News he had written to the Home Office offering to take in more children but he never received a response.

I wrote to Baroness Williams just last week to point out that we have offered to take an extra 15 more children but despite our offer and despite our pestering they have only given us 13.

So I don’t know if it’s competence or I don’t know if it’s just a deliberate attempt not to let the children in. I just don’t believe it. There’s councils across the country, many of them in London, ready to step up.

