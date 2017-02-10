TV star Michelle Dewberry has revealed publicly for the first time that she thought about taking her own life.

Speaking as a panellist on Sky News’ The Pledge, she said that some years ago I made a decision to end my life after years of unhappiness – but luckily she was persuaded to seek medical help and asked doctors to voluntarily section her.

She was put on a care plan, given anti-depressants and offered therapy, and she said the intervention literally saved my life.

Ms Dewberry said she was speaking out because of the stigma still attached to mental health.

She said: If people felt less embarrassed or ashamed, less worried about their jobs, the reactions of family and friends, then more people would feel able to talk.

The Apprentice winner added: This stigma about mental health needs to end now because it is literally killing people.

The Prime Minister has vowed that people with mental health problems will get more support.

Last month, Theresa May announced plans to transform the way mental illness is dealt with not in our hospitals but in our classrooms, at work and in our communities.

Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry have also lent their support to mental health campaigns.

On Monday, the trio raced each other in a 100-metre sprint to raise awareness.

The royals took to the track in the capital during a training day for runners taking part in the London Marathon for charity Heads Together.

:: Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call the Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org, or call CALM on 0800 58 58 58.

