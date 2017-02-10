VIDEO The funeral of an Isle of Wight Prison Officer who was killed on Christmas Day has been held today (Friday).

Family, friends and colleagues from HMP Isle of Wight joined to pay their respects to 57 year old Nick Medlin.

Around 100 prison officers formed a guard of honour as the coffin of Mr Medlin – draped in a Charlton Athletic FC flag – was taken into the Isle of Wight Crematorium.

Guard of honour for Nick Medlin

A private family ceremony was also held at Our Lady and St Wilfrid’s Catholic Church in Ventnor.

Mr Medlin, a popular character, moved to the Island in 2014. He was a football referee and a keen musician, playing in the band Manufactured Romance, across Europe.

Isle of Wight MP Andrew Turner and the Governor of HMP Isle of Wight Andy Lattimer, joined hundreds of people to pay their respects to Mr Medlin.

Michael John Hudson, 32, of no fixed address, will appear for trial at Winchester Crown Court in June, charged with manslaughter. Two men, arrested on suspicion of murder, are on bail until April.

