Wighlink Comes To The Rescue As Boat Capsizes In The Solent

Wighlink’s Wight Sky was involved in the rescue of a two people who had capsized in the Solent earlier today.

The car ferry – travelling from Lymington to Yarmouth – was called at 1.45pm to assist the couple from a dinghy, who were one mile off the Yarmouth coast.

A man and woman both approximately in their 40’s, were helped by the Wight Sky’s rescue boat and taken ashore.

Solent Coastguard and the Isle of Wight Ambulance were also called.

One casualty was taken to St Mary’s Hospital for further observation. The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service said their condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

