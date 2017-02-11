Fake news is "killing people’s minds" and a campaign is needed to fight against it, Apple boss Tim Cook has said.

The tech giant’s chief executive said governments should wage information wars against fake news reports and businesses should create tools to root out propaganda.

Fake stories have dominated social media during highly divisive political campaigns, especially the US presidential election.

In the UK, the Culture, Media and Sports Committee is investigating the phenomenon over fears it could have a significant impact on democracy.

Mr Cook told the Daily Telegraph a massive campaign was needed, involving a modern version of a public service announcement.

He told the newspaper: We are going through this period of time right here where unfortunately some of the people that are winning are the people that spend their time trying to get the most clicks, not tell the most truth.

It’s killing people’s minds in a way.

All of us technology companies need to create some tools that help diminish the volume of fake news.

Fake news is often placed on websites that masquerade as media outlets.

Examples that have gone viral include Pope Francis endorses Donald Trump for president and ISIS leader calls for American Muslim voters to support Hillary Clinton.

It comes after rapper Drake said he had been the victim of a fake media story following claims he told a woman to remove her hijab at one of his concerts in London.

The Canadian musician responded to a video posted on social media in which he was heard telling a fan to take off her scarf.

In a post on Instagram, he denied the woman was wearing a hijab and said he would never make a disrespectful comment like that.

He wrote: I make a point every night to end my shows on tones of unity and love so to find out that I am being utilised in a fake media story about me disrespecting Muslims is devastating to me.

The singer said he had been talking to four women at his gig at the O2 Arena and one of them was wearing a winter scarf.

He added: I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I enjoy friendly banter with the fans.

I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one.

