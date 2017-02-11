The red carpet is primed for the great and the good of the movie world to step out for the UK’s most important film awards – the BAFTAs. Here’s what you need to know.

:: When and where can I watch?

Check out the stars and their fashion hits and misses at BAFTA’s red carpet show, which is live streamed from 4.30pm to 6.30pm on its Facebook page.

You can also watch on Sky News as our entertainment correspondent Katie Spencer chats to the nominees as they arrive and reports on the pre-ceremony buzz.

Follow Katie on Twitter for the latest on the night, as well as the all-important winners from 7pm until 9.30pm – and not forgetting the after-party action as the winners let their hair down.

Coverage of the ceremony starts on BBC One at 9pm – but will be delayed by two hours.

:: Where is the ceremony and who’s hosting?

The Royal Albert Hall in London is this year’s location (it was held at the Royal Opera House in 2016 but the venue is currently being refurbished).

Long-time host Stephen Fry is returning again to provide the traditional dry humour and one-liners.

Who decides the winners?

It’s a big bunch… BAFTA’s voting membership of 6,500 film industry professionals votes online over two rounds to decide the nominees and winners.

The Rising Star award for up-and-coming talent is the only gong to be decided by the public.

:: The full list of nominees from BAFTA

:: BAFTAs – Game of Thrones star reveals nominations

Who’s going to win?

Expect a clutch of statuettes for awards season darling and Oscars frontrunner La La Land – it dominates with 11 nominations (adding to the 14 it’s up for at the Oscars).

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are up for leading actor and actress for their part in the song and dance-infused homage to Hollywood’s golden age.

As well as nods in a host of technical categories, the film’s director, Damien Chazelle, is also nominated for best director and in the screenplay category.

What other films should I look out for?

Alien contact film Arrival, starring Amy Adams, has nine nominations, with the actress nominated for her role as a linguistics expert.

Another film she stars in, Nocturnal Animals, is also up for nine – with co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and British actor Aaron Taylor Johnson vying for the leading and supporting actor prizes.

Elsewhere, Manchester by the Sea has six nominations; Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them, Hacksaw Ridge, Lion and I, Daniel Blake all have five.

Any other Brits in with a shout?

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield could grab some glory for his part in the true life story of an American medic who won the Medal of Honour in the Second World War.

Dev Patel is in the running for Lion, about a man who tries to track down his parents 25 years after being adopted.

London-born Emily Blunt is nominated for drama-mystery Girl on the Train, while Hugh Grant also gets a nod in the supporting actor category for Florence Foster Jenkins.

Veteran filmmaker Ken Loach could well take the best director gong for the highly acclaimed I, Daniel Blake.

The film won the prestigious Palm d’Or at Cannes and tells the story of two people in Newcastle struggling with the UK welfare system.

Hayley Squires, who plays a single mother of two, is in mix for for best supporting actress.

Comments

comments