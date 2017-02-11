Do you think you have what it takes to be a harbour commissioner?

Cowes Harbour Commission is looking for a new recruit to join the Board.

It is looking to increase the diversity on the panel.

Candidates must possess local knowledge, have a passion for the sea, be enthusiastic about making a difference and feel they could bring a valuable contribution to the future of Cowes Harbour.

Harbour Master and Cowes Harbour Commission, Stuart McIntosh said:

“Harbour Commission is managed by a board of, what is known as, commissioners. They have a similar role as a director of a company. Anyone who has got an interest in the well-being and future of Cowes Harbour, and this important economic gateway for the Isle of Wight. “It’s a decision-making board and who set policies. We are now looking for a commissioner and we would love to increase the amount of diversity. The Board think it would be beneficial, that actually, we get a bit more diversity, just to ensure that we’re getting different views and experiences, so all our decisions are balanced. “Cowes Harbour is incredibly important to the Island. The Island has got a lot of challenges at the moment. We’re very much involved in the development of plans and policies for the benefit of the Island and Cowes. We just want to ensure that we get applications from people who are committed to seeing the long term benefits of Cowes Harbour and the Island.”

