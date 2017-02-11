Isle Of Dance Flash Mob To Recreate Dirty Dancing At Tesco In Ryde

If you find yourself doing your weekly shopping at Tesco in Ryde today (Saturday) you might find yourself caught up in a performance.

Isle of Dance Flash Mobs is taking part in a production at the supermarket. It is being choreographed to the “Dirty Dancing” soundtrack.

The performance is to celebrate Valentine’s weekend and is hoping to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Melanie Griffiths, creator of Isle of Dance Flash Mobs said:

“I’m very passionate about movement and the community. What we’re doing is bringing a lot of those elements together. We’re doing “Dirty Dancing” to celebrate, obviously, Valentine’s and love, and hopefully, we’ll have a lot of fun and everyone watching it will enjoy it and generously donate to the British Heart Foundation. “We’ll be there most of the day. I expect we’ll go from 11 pm until about 4 pm. We’ll do every hour depending on the energy levels of the dancers and the demand for the performances as well. “I like to give back and for me, the connection between the British Heart Foundation, is because it’s Valentine’s weekend so everybody is focused on love and the British Heart Foundation is about saving lives with the work they do, with raising the awareness of heart health and the contributions they put into that.”

