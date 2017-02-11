Isle Of Wight Pride Launch At Newport’s Quay Arts

A family-friendly Isle of Wight Pride launch event is happening in Newport today (Saturday).

The Quay Arts Centre’s hosting the second of this weekend’s two Isle of Wight Pride launch events, from 10am this morning.

After last night’s club night at Coburgs – those behind the parade planned for July will be answering questions.

Hampshire Constabulary’s Lesbian and Gay Liasion Officer Joe Finch says while the Island doesn’t have dedicated gay clubs, there’s a growing support network:

“Following the tragic events in Florida last year, we held a vigil in Newport to raise awareness about hate crime. “It was so well attended, we thought it would be a good idea to look at holding an Isle of Wight Pride event. “Some people have questioned why we need pride. I spoke to a woman who has been kicked out of her home because of her sexuality and that just made us want to do it even more. “There is a LGBT community here and a trans-community and we need people to know there is a visible presence here on the Isle of Wight.”

