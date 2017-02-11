At least 17 people have died and dozens have been injured in a stampede at an Angolan football stadium.

Hundreds of fans stormed the gates of the January 4th stadium in Uige to watch a match between local teams, a medical official said.

Some of the dead were children, according to Angolan and Portuguese media.

There had been a push that led to the suffocation of people, Ernesto Luis, director general of the local hospital in northern Angola, said.

Some people had to walk on the top of other people.There was 76 casualties, of whom 17 died.

The match is believed to have been a game between Santa Rita and Recreativo do Libolo.

