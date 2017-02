A pedestrian is being taken to St Mary’s Hospital after being involved in a collision with a car.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service told Isle of Wight Radio they were called to Lake High Street at 8.31pm.

A male pedestrian is being transferred to hospital as a precaution, according to the ambulance service.

The road has been temporarily closed by police.

*UPDATED 9.32pm

*The road has now re-opened.

Southern Vectis has tweeted to say its Route 3 has been affected by the incident.

