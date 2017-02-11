Work is schedule to start today (Saturday) to repair the distinctive brick and stone wall supporting the raised walkway on a section of The Mall in Newport.

As well as re-pointing sections of the retaining wall, the Island Roads work will also see some sections of the railing repaired.

The work on the stretch between Drill Hall Road and Castle Street monument will be undertaken during the day at weekends, including Sundays, and at night during weekdays.

Temporary traffic lights will in place during work hours.

Island Roads said next week, work will be undertaken from 7.30pm, probably until around midnight, Monday to Friday. If required, work will then be undertaken during the day next Saturday and Sunday (18 and 19 February) – subject to weather conditions.

Councillor Jon Gilbey, IW Council Executive Member for major contracts management and responsible for the Highways PFI, said:

“This work is required to repair and strengthen this distinctive wall. “This is of course a busy stretch of road and I am very pleased that Island Roads have scheduled the project during a quieter time of the year and also at weekends and evenings. Hopefully this will minimise the impact to residents during peak communing times of the day.”

