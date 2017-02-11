A Facebook appeal to reunite a newly married woman with her lost wedding dress has gone viral.

Tess Newall turned to social media for help after her local dry cleaners in Edinburgh lost the beloved gown.

The wedding dress had been lovingly created by Mrs Newall’s great-great-grandmother in 1870, and was proudly worn at her ceremony last June.

Mrs Newall fears the dress may have been sold and could be winging its way anywhere.

In her Facebook appeal, she added: I realise there are far greater issues in the world but it means the world to us.

More family memories need to be woven into its threads.

At the time of writing, her post had been shared more than 180,000 times, with 25,000 people taking the time to comment and wish her luck in her quest.

Mrs Newall’s appeal has travelled all over the world – catching the attention of people from Stoke-on-Trent to Switzerland, Cornwall to California, and from Manchester to Melbourne.

One well-wisher in the US wrote: I pray that you find your dress. It is stunning! Keep believing, have faith and don’t give up!

