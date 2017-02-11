Donald Trump has described America’s legal system as " broken" after being forced to consider a brand new executive order to help revive his controversial travel ban.

Mr Trump tweeted: Our legal system is broken! 77% of refugees allowed into U.S. since travel reprieve hail from seven suspect countries. (WT) SO DANGEROUS!

Earlier the President spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One, saying his administration has a lot of options to achieve its aim of restricting immigration from the Muslim-majority countries.

One of those options might involve rewriting the controversial executive order, or replacing it with a new one, to sidestep the legal issues which have caused the travel ban to become held up in the courts.

Mr Trump said it is likely that very little would be changed in a second executive order, and hinted that it could be signed as early as Monday or Tuesday.

Green card holders or permanent residents of the US from the seven affected countries may be excluded from the travel ban if the decree is revised, according to a congressional aide.

On Thursday, the President responded furiously after the three justices ruled that government lawyers had not provided any evidence of national security concerns which had justified banning migrants, visitors and refugees from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan.

Moments after the ruling, Mr Trump had tweeted: SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!

Fighting to get the travel ban reinstated in the Supreme Court could be a challenge for the President.

There are only eight justices instead of the usual nine on the bench at present – and they could deliver a deadlocked result of 4-4 if they were asked to weigh in on the case, meaning the suspension would remain in force.

The uncertainty of where the legal battle will end is causing many citizens of the affected countries to travel to the US with urgency.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has responded to new figures which estimate that the cost of building the wall the President says he wants along the US-Mexico border.

A leaked internal report by the Department of Homeland Security put the cost at $21.6bn compared to the $12bn quoted by Mr Trump during his election campaign.

Mr Trump said in two tweets: I am reading that the great border WALL will cost more than the government originally thought, but I have not gotten involved in the design or negotiations yet.

When I do, just like with the F-35 FighterJet or the Air Force One Program, price will come WAY DOWN!

In his weekly address, as well as underlining his intention to prevent terrorists and bad people from entering the US he also repeated his threat to firms that sack American workers and move their jobs abroad that there will be consequences.

