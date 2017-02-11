Police on the Isle of Wight are appealing for information following an alleged ‘road rage’ type incident near Wootton.

Hampshire Constabulary said it happened outside the entrance to Lushington Garden Buildings, Lushington Hill, at around 12.20pm on Friday 3 February.

Police said the victim’s car – a black Mercedes – was parked on the side of the road in the direction of the racecourse roundabout.

The car driven by the other person involved was a silver Peugeot 307, who was said to be kicking and attacking the car with the occupants inside and shouting at the same time.

Police said the two people inside the Mercedes were a man and a woman aged in their 60s and 70s.

The man attacking the vehicle is described as white around, 5ft 8 inches tall, of thin build with dark cropped hair.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information about it is asked to call police on 101.

