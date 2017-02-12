The Brexit Secretary has said he is "very sorry" for any offence caused by a text exchange in which he appeared to say he would not attempt to hug Diane Abbott because he is "not blind".

The messages between David Davis and a Conservative colleague, in which he seemed to make the disparaging remark about the Labour MP’s looks, followed reports that the pair had shared a heated exchange shortly after MPs voted overwhelmingly to trigger Article 50.

Miss Abbott, the shadow home secretary, reportedly told Mr Davis to f*** off after he seemed to lean in and try to embrace her.

According to the texts seen by Mail on Sunday, a colleague of Mr Davis wrote: Cannot believe you made an attempt to give DA (Diane Abbott) a hug!

The Cabinet minister replied: Didn’t but the myth grows. I whispered in her ear ‘Thanks for your vote’ hence the ‘F off’. I am not blind.

His colleague wrote back: Ha! Ha! Thank God you aren’t blind. Great week for you and Brexit.

Mr Davis then made an apparent reference to the Specsavers adverts in which people without glasses make embarrassing mistakes.

Actually it would make a good Optical Express advert, he wrote, perhaps confusing the two optician brands.

A spokesman for the Brexit Secretary has insisted that Mr Davis was joking in the texts, adding: This was a self-evidently jocular and private exchange with a friend.

The Secretary of State is very sorry for any offence caused to Miss Abbott, someone he has known and respected for many years.

Following the reports, Labour MP Jess Phillips said: You’d have hoped this sort of misogynistic, sexist attitude had gone out in the 1950s.

