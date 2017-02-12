Austrian authorities are investigating reports of a man appearing in public as Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, complete with the distinctive moustache, haircut and clothing.

The man, thought to be in his late 20s, has been seen at Hitler’s birthplace Braunau am Inn and was spotted in a local bookshop browsing through magazines about World War II.

Prosecutors have confirmed an investigation is under way, and said the man had identified himself in a local bar as Harald Hitler.

On at least one occasion, he was photographed in front of the house where Hitler was born, in what was then part of Austria-Hungary in 1889.

One resident of the town posted a picture of the man on Facebook, adding: I have often seen this gentleman in Braunau and wonder if this means something.

Austria’s parliament voted in December to buy the three-storey house where Hitler grew up, which the government has rented since 1972 to control how it is used.

Glorifying Hitler or the Nazis is a criminal offence in Austria, which Nazi Germany annexed in 1938.

