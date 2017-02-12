Fans who hurl homophobic abuse should be handed immediate and "lengthy" stadium bans in a "zero tolerance" approach, a group of MPs have said.

In a new report, the Culture, Media and Sports Committee said attitudes towards gay people within sport – particularly football – are out of step with wider society.

MPs said they were particularly disturbed by the inclusion of boxer Tyson Fury on the shortlist of the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year in 2015, despite his history of homophobic comments.

They said football has a problematic history with homophobia, with anti-gay chants relatively commonplace at games and homophobic leaflets reported to have been handed out outside West Ham United’s ground in 2016.

Citing surveys which suggest that 72% of football fans have heard homophobic abuse at matches, MPs said they were concerned it was not taken seriously enough and was too often dismissed as banter.

Committee chairman Damian Collins told Sky News the issue is not just in the football stands but also inside clubs.

We’ve received evidence that within the locker room the atmosphere can sometimes be one where homophobic language may be used in an off-hand manner and if there is a cultural problem within certain clubs, even if it’s not intentional, that may put off a gay athlete of coming out if they fear they may be picked upon or victimised as a consequence of doing so.

Nearly 10 years ago, international rugby referee Nigel Owens came out as gay.

It was a difficult decision, but one which helped other players come forward and break down barriers within the sport.

Owens told Sky News he agrees there needs to be a zero tolerance approach.

What they need to do now is send a clear message to the sporting bodies that change needs to happen and unless it does happen we will step in and do something to encourage that change and possibly force that change.

Maybe change the people who are running these sporting bodies so we get people in here who are tolerant and who want sports to be inclusive to all.

There are no openly gay footballers in the Premier League, and MPs said attitudes inside clubs could be part of the problem.

They also warned some sports are being robbed of talent because of a high drop-out rate among young gay members.

The FA said it will review the report – but insists it takes the issue of homophobia seriously.

