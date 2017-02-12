Isle Of Wight CAMRA Reveals 2016’s Best Pub And Ale

Who makes the Isle of Wight’s best ale and where is the best place to drink it?

The Isle of Wight’s Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) has been asking its members just that, and today (Sunday) the results for 2016 are revealed.

CAMRA says more people than ever voted in this year’s competition. Members were asked to pick both their favourite pub and tipple.

In all, 70 Isle of Wight pubs received votes and all three brewers on the Island won nominations.

So who won?

Best Pub

10 High Park Tavern, Ryde and The Volunteer, Ventnor

8 Waverley Park, East Cowes and White Horse Inn, Whitwell

7 Castle Inn, Sandown

6 Cowes Ale House

5 Union Inn, Cowes

4 Travellers Joy, Northwood

3 Newport Ale House

2 S. Fowler and Co (JD Wetherspoon), Ryde

1 King Harry’s Bar, Shanklin

Best Ale

The Isle of Wight’s three brewers were all nominated for CAMRA’s best beer on the Isle of Wight.

The winning ale is brewed by Island Brewery and for every pint that is drunk, 10p is donated to the Earl Mountbatten Hospice.

The top three are…

3 Wight Christmas by Island Brewery

2 Fuggle Dee Dum by Goddard’s

1 Earl’s RDA by Island Brewery

You can read more about the competition and get the full results breakdown on CAMRA’s website here.

