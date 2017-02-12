Labour has carried out secret polling to test the popularity of senior figures touted as successors to Jeremy Corbyn.

Voters were asked to rate shadow chancellor John McDonnell along with rising stars Rebecca Long-Bailey and Angela Rayner, according to a document leaked to the Sunday Times.

A party source told Sky News the focus group carried out in Manchester last month was evidence of succession planning for who could follow Mr Corbyn as leader.

The leaked documents also give a scathing assessment of the Labour leader – who voters branded boring, fed up and looks like a scruffy school kid, according to the newspaper.

Labour has denied it is vetting potential successors, saying the focus group by its pollster BMG research was routine. The party has denied that Mr Corbyn plans to step down before 2020.

The party’s own research put him as Britain’s most unpopular party leader, after UKIP’s Paul Nuttall and the Lib Dems’ Tim Farron as well as Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon, it is claimed.

Reports of the internal polling will heighten speculation that Mr Corbyn plans to step down voluntarily before the next election, so he can try to hand over power to one of his left-wing allies.

Members of the public questioned were said to be most impressed by former solicitor Miss Long-Bailey, who was last week promoted to the senior position of shadow business secretary.

Elected MP for Salford and Eccles in 2015, she was described as passionate, genuine, sincere and very smart, although some voters said she was aggressive, according to the leaks.

Fellow new MP Angela Rayner, the shadow education secretary, was reportedly described as not likeable, while Mr McDonnell was said to have been described as posh and confident by some, but also nervous and timid.

Mr Corbyn’s party is facing two tough by-elections later this month in the former safe seats of Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent. Defeat in both could provoke another crisis in the party.

The polling claims will cause a further headache for the leader, following the resignation of four members of his shadow cabinet last week over his decision to back the triggering of Article 50.

Eleven other frontbenchers defied his authority, but have kept their positions in a sign that internal party discipline is weakening.

A party source last night denied the succession claims, saying: In common with all political parties, Labour conducts polling to get a clearer picture of views in different parts of the country.

Polling of northern voters was about how best to get Labour’s message across in the North and has nothing at all to do with ‘succession planning’.

Labour is commissioning similar exercises for other parts of the country as it gears up for a general election.

