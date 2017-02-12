A newspaper in the Dominican Republic has had to apologise to readers after it mistakenly used a photo of Alec Baldwin impersonating Donald Trump instead of the US President himself.

The Hollywood actor, wearing a blond wig in his guise as the American leader on comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL), appeared next to an image of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Baldwin’s photo was captioned "Donald Trump, president of the USA" and the pictures were part of an article in El Nacional’s Friday edition about Israeli settlements.

The story carried a headline in Spanish that read: "Trump says settlements in Israel don’t favour peace."

The newspaper has admitted the mistake, on page 19, went unnoticed by its staff.

In a statement, it said it "apologises to its readers and anyone who felt affected by the publication" of the photo.

Mr Trump has repeatedly lashed out over how he has been lampooned on SNL, saying Baldwin’s portrayal of him "stinks".

In his latest sketch, Baldwin’s Trump carried out a vow the President made on Twitter last week to "see you in court" – directed at the three Ninth Circuit federal judges who have refused to reinstate his travel ban.

His chosen venue was "The People’s Court", where he was suing the three judges in a court show on TV.

"I’m right, they’re wrong," Baldwin’s Trump insisted in the sketch. "I want the travel ban reinstated. I also want $725."

Then, as a character witness, he brought in Russian president Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett), who praised the US leader as "my little American Happy Meal".

(c) Sky News 2017: Newspaper apologises after using Baldwin SNL photo instead of Trump

