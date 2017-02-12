Two NHS staff have been commended for their quick thinking which led to a man’s life being saved.

Maggie Hind and Geoff Turner are part of the Patient Transport Services team at St Mary’s Hospital.

As part of a routine journey, they were taking a patient for a test at the Phlebotomy Clinic at St Mary’s Hospital.

When the patient started complaining of severe pain in his groin, the two decided to divert to the A and E department at St Mary’s.

Maggie continues the story:

“We had a phone call from our controller saying that A and E phoned and said that it was a good job we bought him in, as it was very serious and he’s just been airlifted to Southampton. We got a letter from a consultant from A and E saying well done, good job you brought him in because he had a ruptured blood clot and he could have died. “I was just the right person at the right time really, I think any of the crew members would have done the same. I feel very honoured to be honest, but I love my job and i think National Health and the Isle of Wight is absolutely brilliant, so I’m very honoured to be in this role. “We help each other, everybody gets on really well, we all enjoy our jobs. I have no doubt that anyone else in PTS would have acted in exactly the same way as I did.”

The two have been commended at a recent Isle of Wight NHS Trust Board meeting, one of eight commendations that were given to staff.

