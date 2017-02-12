Fourteen sailors have been rescued by the crew of a Royal Navy destroyer after they were stranded for 48 hours in the Atlantic.

The Clyde Challenger racing yacht had left the Azores and was heading for the UK when its mast was torn off by a rogue wave.

Roy Graham, the yacht’s skipper, said: It hit us and knocked us over and dragged the crosstrees into the water, which dragged the mast into the water and snapped it at deck level.

HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer, was on a routine deployment but was diverted 500 miles to save the crew of the 60ft yacht.

With the help of UK and US aircraft as well as merchant shipping vessels, the Portsmouth-based naval ship tracked down the yacht and then sprinted at 30 knots through rough seas to reach the crew at 2.30pm on Saturday.

They were about 610 miles southwest of Land’s End.

After treatment for minor injuries and some hot food, the sailors – 13 Britons and one American – were able to call their worried loved ones from aboard the naval vessel.

Mr Graham, a professional sailor, added: There were maybe a few doubts in my mind but when I knew HMS Dragon was coming for us, I knew it was going to be a positive outcome.

We are really pleased the Navy took up the challenge to come and rescue us.

Petty Officer Max Grosse, the Chief Bosun’s Mate on board HMS Dragon, said: When we arrived on scene it was clear the yacht had lost its mast and looked in a pretty desperate state after nearly 48 hours drifting in the challenging

conditions.

We were, however, hugely relieved to see all 14 crew alive and well.

Despite racing through the night we only had three hours of daylight remaining in which to safely remove the crew.

HMS Dragon is fitted with two large sea boats capable of carrying six passengers each.

We were able to use both boats to transfer the crew as quickly as possible.

The prevailing weather conditions and notorious Atlantic swell made it enormously challenging though and really tested the skills of my experienced sea boat coxswains.

The Challenger, however, could not be saved.

Normally berthed in Scotland’s Clyde Estuary, the yacht was built to compete in the Clipper round-the-world yacht race.

It is also used for corporate and private events.

A statement from the yacht’s owners said: We are delighted to report that a UK Navy vessel has successfully transferred all 14 crew members from Clyde Challenger.

They are all safely on board and under the care of her majesty’s naval service.

We are extremely grateful for this news and extend huge thanks to all those involved in standing over the yacht, organising and executing the safe transfer of the crew.

(c) Sky News 2017: Royal Navy warship rescues sailors after ‘rogue wave’ hits yacht

