A seven-year old footballer has become the unlikely face of a debate over citizenship in Thailand.

Suwin, or Nong Pee as he better known, shot to fame after appearing on a TV talent show, in which he demonstrated his skill at the crossbar challenge – deliberately striking it four times consecutively to the amazement of the crowd and judges.

Video of his appearance has been viewed millions of times on social media, with many Thais hailing him as a future national team star.

Responding to the wave of public support, the Thai owners of Leicester City have pledged to help train the young footballer – even indicating they may offer him a place at their youth academy in the UK.

But there is a major obstacle that stands in the way of Nong Pee achieving his dreams: he is stateless.

His parents are from the ethnic Mon minority, who came to Thailand from Myanmar several years ago.

Although he was born in Thailand, he does not have citizenship here, in Myanmar, or anywhere else.

Because Thailand is not a signatory to UN conventions on refugees or stateless people, Nong Pee – like hundreds of thousands of other stateless people like him – has no automatic legal rights to education, healthcare or a passport.

This means that without citizenship, playing for the national team or attending the Leicester City Academy could be impossible, as he would be unable to travel overseas.

Speaking to Sky News at the Inter Thailand training academy in Bangkok, however, the seven-year-old said he was in no doubt where he felt he belonged – and what he hoped to do in the future.

I want to play for Thailand and my position is striker, he said. If people give me moral support, I’ll go to Leicester as well.

But campaigners for the rights of the stateless in Thailand warn that at this stage, there is no mechanism for Nong Pee to be offered citizenship.

Immigration lawyer Surapong Kongchantuk said: Based on the laws currently in operation here, Thailand has never granted citizenship to someone just because of their talents or abilities – even to people who have done more and have more qualifications than Nong Pee. It is different from the situation in other countries.

Despite this, his coach is more hopeful – and says he is confident changes might be made to the law to allow people like Nong Pee to become Thai, and that in the meantime he can focus on his training.

Sombat Leekamnerdthai said: He is very young. He doesn’t realise he’s famous, because he does not look at social media often.

I hope that Leicester will take care of him and train him to be in the mindset of a professional football player, but he shouldn’t flatter himself or stop practising.

