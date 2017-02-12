THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES

:: The Observer

The Church of England is facing a fresh crisis over its stance on gay relationships following unprecedented criticism by some retired bishops over its failure to provide leadership on the issue, and its marginalisation of LGBT members.

:: The Mail on Sunday

Brexit Secretary David Davis has been plunged into a damaging sexism row after saying he wouldn’t kiss Labour’s Diane Abbott as I am not blind.

:: The Sunday Telegraph

The Speaker of the House of Commons has become involved in a fresh row about political bias after he admitted voting remain in the European Union and said immigration into Britain was a good thing.

:: Sunday Express

Donald Trump will snub Parliament and speak to the people at a stadium rally on his UK visit, with the proceeds going to the Poppy appeal.

:: Daily Star Sunday

Karen Matthews, mother of Shannon, had a hot tub of mushy peas emptied on her head outside a chip shop.

:: The Sunday Times

The Labour Party is conducting secret succession planning for Jeremy Corbyn’s departure, according to leaked documents that warn the party is facing meltdown under his leadership.

:: Sunday Mirror

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, who was found dead at home on Wednesday, had forecast her death while visiting an ill friend in hospital.

:: Sunday People

A disgruntled Lotto winner says her life has been ruined.

