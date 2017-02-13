Armed officers from Hampshire Constabulary responded to an incident on the Isle of Wight yesterday (Sunday) after a member of the public reported seeing three men with a rifle.

Police have told Isle of Wight Radio that officers from the Island’s Armed Response Unit were deployed to Havenstreet, after receiving a call at 3.26pm.

A vehicle in connection with the incident was located at Rookley Country Park a short time later, along with its owner.

Police said it turned out to be an air rifle and the owner was given advice by police.

Hampshire Constabulary said no crime was committed and no arrests were made.

Comments

comments