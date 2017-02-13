The winners of the EE British Academy Film Awards are:

Best film: La La Land (Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt)

Outstanding British film: I, Daniel Blake (Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty)

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Best film not in the English language: Son of Saul (László Nemes, Gábor Sipos)

Best documentary: 13th (Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick, Howard Barish)

Best animated film: Kubo and the Two Strings (Travis Knight)

Best director: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Best original screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)

Best adapted screenplay: Luke Davies (Lion)

Best leading actor: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Best leading actress: Emma Stone (La La Land)

Best supporting actor: Dev Patel (Lion)

Best supporting actress: Viola Davis (Fences)

Original music: Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)

Cinematography: Linus Sandgren (La La Land)

Editing: John Gilbert (Hacksaw Ridge)

Production design: Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock (Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them)

Costume Design: Madeline Fontaine (Jackie)

Make up and hair: J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Sound: Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl (Arrival)

Special visual effects: Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez (The Jungle Book)

British short animation: Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King (A Love Story)

British short film: Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell (Home)

EE Rising star award: Tom Holland

Fellowship award: Mel Brooks

Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Curzon

(c) Sky News 2017: BAFTAs 2017: The full list of award winners

Comments

comments