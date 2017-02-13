The winners of the EE British Academy Film Awards are:
Best film: La La Land (Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt)
Outstanding British film: I, Daniel Blake (Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty)
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Best film not in the English language: Son of Saul (László Nemes, Gábor Sipos)
Best documentary: 13th (Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick, Howard Barish)
Best animated film: Kubo and the Two Strings (Travis Knight)
Best director: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Best original screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)
Best adapted screenplay: Luke Davies (Lion)
Best leading actor: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Best leading actress: Emma Stone (La La Land)
Best supporting actor: Dev Patel (Lion)
Best supporting actress: Viola Davis (Fences)
Original music: Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)
Cinematography: Linus Sandgren (La La Land)
Editing: John Gilbert (Hacksaw Ridge)
Production design: Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock (Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them)
Costume Design: Madeline Fontaine (Jackie)
Make up and hair: J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Sound: Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl (Arrival)
Special visual effects: Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez (The Jungle Book)
British short animation: Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King (A Love Story)
British short film: Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell (Home)
EE Rising star award: Tom Holland
Fellowship award: Mel Brooks
Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Curzon
