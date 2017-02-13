Sir Bradley Wiggins has been forced to pull out of the winter sports TV show The Jump after breaking his leg.

The 36-year-old said he suffered a small leg fracture while taking part in the show’s snow cross training.

Britain’s most decorated Olympian tweeted: Gutted to be leaving The Jump. I wanted to give you an injury update …

Seen a specialist, I have a small leg fracture & need to rest for 3/6 weeks. Good news no surgery or cast required..

Huge thanks to the crew & good luck to all of the cast. Due to the way the show is filmed I’ll still be on until show 4, so tune in.

No horror smash, small training injury which means I can’t compete. No terrible break, no cast, just need to rest it.

A Channel 4 spokesman said: Bradley injured his leg during training and although keen to continue in the competition he will no longer take part following the fourth show in the series.

The eight-time Olympic medallist and Tour de France winner is just the latest contestant to pull out of the Channel 4 show after a series of serious injuries.

:: Beth Tweddle Has Neck Op After Fall On The Jump

Former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle required surgery to fuse fractured vertebrae in her neck after a crash last February.

Fellow Olympian Rebecca Adlington withdrew from the show on medical advice after dislocating her shoulder.

At the time she told TV host Davina McCall the fall was literally the worst thing that has ever happened to me, it was worse than childbirth.

Former Holby City star Tina Hobley also headed for the exit on last year’s series after she dislocated her elbow and suffered two fractures to her arm.

