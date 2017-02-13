Cosmetic surgery figures plummeted to a decade low last year, with a 39% drop in procedures compared with 2015.

The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) said 30,750 procedures had been carried out – down from 51,140.

Women had the bulk of the operations with breast augmentations being most popular, while rhinoplasty topped the list for men.

Brexit has been blamed for many things but the most cutting claim so far may be that’s it’s impacted cosmetic surgery.

Consultant plastic surgeon and former BAAPS president Rajiv Grover compiles the audit on an annual basis.

He told Sky News: What we think is behind this is possibly a lot of economic and political uncertainty, so with that sort of news people do tend to think very carefully before investing in something that would be a permanent change in terms of their appearance.

BAAPS said that anecdotally it is non-surgical treatment such as facial injectables which have remained on a steady rise.

Plastic surgeon Jacqueline Lewis, 54 who has had botox, fillers and a vampire facelift (also known as the Platelet Rich Plasma procedure) herself said she, like many of her clients, has held off more invasive surgery on her face.

I don’t want to have to take time off work and have all that downtime of many weeks, so I’ve gone for the non surgical little nips and tucks in the meantime and it’s bought me time, she said.

However, she said she intends to have a full facelift in six years’ time to mark her 60th birthday.

