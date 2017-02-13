Sky News has found that fewer than 10% of councils in England and Wales say they make recycling compulsory for their residents.

Out of 200 councils that responded to a Freedom of Information Act request, just 12 confirmed that they considered it mandatory for households.

They include Barnet, Basildon, Carmarthenshire, Derbyshire Dales, East Lindsey, Gwynedd, Horsham, Isle of Wight, Malvern Hills, St Helens and Waltham Forest councils.

The UK generates more than 200 million tons of waste and around 44% of it is recycled.

All councils must offer a recycling service, but only a small minority have told Sky News they make it compulsory for households to use it.

Three Rivers Council in Hertfordshire is among those which does.

It has introduced smaller landfill bins to encourage more recycling and says it tries to educate households.

The impact is clear. Since 2003 the amount of rubbish being recycled by the council has risen from 18% to 59%.

Councillor Phil Brading leads the waste and recycling team and says it’s about educating the public.

We would certainly follow up people who we thought are persistently contaminating their bins with the wrong stuff and we’ve encouraged people not to put recycling in their landfill bins by putting stickers on their bins.

Local councils decide their own recycling policy and how often waste is collected. When it comes to enforcement, very few have actually issued fines for recycling violations – instead many choose to educate households.

For example, in Powys in mid Wales officials encourage recycling by only collecting landfill waste once every three weeks.

But Lewisham Council in London has one of the lowest recycling rates in the country at just 18%. It says it is doing more to improve its environmental performance.

The Taylor family from Lewisham are keen recyclers. Dad Darren says: For me it’s because there is a lot of talk of climate change. We’ve just got to do this. I’d rather be doing recycling and educating our children because I want them to have a good future.

Recycling charities say there needs to be more joined-up thinking from the Government to help them enforce it.

Richard Mcilwain from Keep Britain Tidy told Sky News recycling must be standardised.

I think there is a role for a recycling blueprint in this country where every local authority does a standard thing, no matter where you are, you get the same materials collected in the same type of boxes, which are the same colour.

The Government says it is working with local authorities to do more to encourage recycling in order to achieve its target of recycling half our waste by 2020.

