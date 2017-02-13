More Crossing Patrols Taken On By Newport Parish Council

Newport Parish Council has extended the commitment to its school crossing patrols in the area in the run-up to the Isle of Wight Council’s budget meeting.

Back in September 2016, The Isle of Wight Council devolved these powers to the parish council after it said it could no longer continue to fund it.

As part of the budget setting process 2017/18, funding has been set aside so that the service can be kept in place.

Not only that, but the crossing patrol at Nine Acres Primary School, previously taken over by the school itself, will also be paid for by the parish council.

The Chairman of Devolved Services Committee, Councillor Peter Whiteman said:

“I am very happy for NPC to maintain this essential service for Newport schools this year. I know from the parents who have contacted me, how very important it is to all of us to keep the children safe to and from school”.

Councillor Geoff Lumley, as lead finance member for the Parish Council, said

“We are pleased to continue to support the crossings we took on last September and to now add the one for Nine Acres. This would not be possible without careful management of the parish precept’’.

