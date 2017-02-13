Effective Improvement Action At Carisbrooke’s St Thomas Of Canterbury Primary

“Leaders and governors are taking effective action to tackle areas requiring improvement” at St Thomas of Canterbury primary school, Carisbrooke, according to a report published after an Ofsted monitoring visit last month (January).

The school is currently rated by inspectors as “requires improvement”, following a visit in December 2015. The rating was challenged by the leader of the Isle of Wight Council at the time, because:

“Separate Ofsted inspection groups visited the two schools, which are federated in terms of their management, on the same days and came to significantly different findings in relation to the leadership of the schools. We are seeking clarification over this apparent inconsistency.”

Following a follow-up monitoring visit in January, the inspector found the school should take further action to:

Ensure that improvements to teaching, learning and assessment are precisely linked to, and measured by, their impact on outcomes for pupils

Strengthen pupils’ resilience and confidence as learners, particularly in mathematics.

Ofsted also found:

“…[there] has been rapid improvement over the last year…School leaders have systematically prioritised the key areas to improve in the school and focused precisely on groups of pupils who need to catch up…As a result, current pupils are making more progress and results for reading and writing…” “…Leaders are far from complacent and have identified that pupils’ progress in mathematics throughout the school is not strong enough…Leaders and teachers have…shrewdly identified that pupils in all year groups need to develop greater confidence with mathematical reasoning and completing test questions more efficiently. The school’s work to improve pupils’ mathematical thinking was clearly evident during the inspection…The school’s approach to tackling weaknesses in mathematics is typical and demonstrates its ambition and determination. “…School leaders have improved the curriculum…French, art and technology now feature prominently in timetables.” “…Pupils told the inspector that teaching had improved, that learning was more interesting and presented in a fun way.”

However, Ofsted’s monitoring visit also found:

“It is not clear how actions to improve teaching will be judged because they are not linked closely enough to pupils’ progress. “School leaders have identified that there are some pupils in some year groups who find settling down to learning and concentrating difficult, partly from poor habits and partly because they 4 have particular needs. Pupils told the inspector that there are some pupils who are sometimes silly. However, there are very few serious incidents of poor behaviour that disrupt learning.”

Ofsted found there was a good use of middle-management in the school to ensure improvement and that while:

“Some pupils lack confidence and sit back rather than allow themselves to be noticed, for example when they have finished a task.” “Teachers’ expectations are higher than previously and there is clear evidence that the most able pupils are being pushed more….More confident staff means more confident management of pupils’ behaviour. As teaching has improved, pupils’ behaviour overall has improved.”

You can read the monitoring inspection report and 2015’s full Ofsted inspection report here.

