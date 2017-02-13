Funding For School Crossing Patrols Secured For Newport

“Without a school crossing patrol officers, it’s total chaos and terrifying for parents”.

That’s the view of Councillor John Hobart, explaining how important having the service in Newport is for parents in the area.

Newport Parish Council has managed to secure funding for its school crossing patrols as part of the council’s budget, with the addition of Nine Acres Primary School, who have had to fund the service itself since September.

Councillor Hobart said:

“It’s like Piccadilly Circus here, and particularly the time that children are crossing. Paul [School Patrol Officer in Carisbrooke] is absolutely vital. I dread it if Paul’s taken ill…Him missing for a day and it’s total chaos.”

John also mentions footpaths in the area and hopes to secure funding to maintain them so children can continue to walk to school:

“I’m hoping we can find some money in the budget to actually surface the footpaths around the school so children arrive at school without absolutely soaking wet feet, as it very often happens and I get many, many complaints from parents. “Parents are less inclined to let their children walk to school if they arrive in a state where they have cold feet all day. It’s as simple as that.”

Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Julie Jones-Evans said:

“It’s great that the parish council has been able to step in and provide that funding. It’s vital especially for areas like Carisbrooke for St Thomas Primary School and Trafalgar Road where Nine Acres Primary School is. They’re such ‘through routes’ for commuters through Newport and we don’t have 20 mph on either of these roads and to me, that’s a real ‘must have’.”

