Wightlink Warriors are showcasing the facilities of Smallbrook Stadioum and the Isle of Wight to the Young Lions squad.

The camp starts tomorrow (Tuesday) and runs until Thursday (16).

Wightlink Warriors Co-promoter Barry Bishop said:

“We are extremely proud to welcome the GB Young Lions to the Isle of Wight for their preseason training camp.

“The camp, which is over 3 days, will give Great Britain’s finest the chance to prepare for the season in a controlled training environment that will offer the squad not only on track time but also cardio and nutrition advice, media and interview training, bike setup and other beneficial topics designed to both support the rider’s preparation, but also to try and make them think a little outside the box.

“We are equally as proud to say that the event is free to the public to come and join in. The on-track days start 11am – 4pm and the evenings will start around 6.30pm and are free to the public to come along and join in. All in all, this is another example of the Warriors showcasing the Isle of Wight to the Speedway Community and beyond and we are very proud of this.”