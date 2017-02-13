Isle Of Wight Primary Schools Set To Benefit From Water-Saving Workshop

School’s across the Isle of Wight are set to benefit from a water-saving scheme, created in partnership with Southern Water and The Footprint Trust.

The partnership has launched, what it’s called, a Water-Saving Mission, to raise awareness in schools about water efficiency.

Pupils at Haylands Primary School in Ryde were some of the first to take part in its water saving workshop.

Ray Harrington-Vail from The Footprint Trust is running the workshops:

“The young people were very enthusiastic and asked lots of questions. They fully understood the water cycle and wanted to take part in an action to help conserve water and help wildlife.”

Southern Water’s community and education manager, Sally Lambert, said:

“The workshops are a fun and interesting way of encouraging the future generation to think about how they can use water wisely – as a region under great water stress, it’s more important than ever. “Alongside The Footprint Trust, we’re offering free activities to help schools and the Isle of Wight community reduce water use. The workshops show children simple ways to save water in the home such as turning off the tap when brushing your teeth and using the small flush on the toilet.”

Deputy head teacher at Haylands School said:

“Thanks for the opportunity, we really appreciated it and the children really loved learning about the water cycle and how they could support their families to save water at home”

Children from the schools visited, will have the opportunity to take in part in a poster competition and will be in for a chance to have their creation displayed publicly.

Southern Water and the Footprint Trust said they will be visiting primary schools across the Isle of Wight.

If your school would like to take part, contact the Footprint Trust on 01983 822282

