:: Daily Express

Labour and Lib Dem peers have caused anger by promising a deluge of amendments to the Brexit bill in the Lords, reports the Daily Express.

:: Daily Telegraph

The justice secretary will say ‘wicked’ prisoners will not be released just to reduce the growing number of inmates in jails, reports the Telegraph.

:: Daily Star

The tabloid claims Tara Palmer Tomkinson was nearly £200,000 in debt when she died.

:: The i

The i says Labour could bring in regional restrictions on immigration to ease the pressure on public services.

:: The Guardian

The Government plans to increase prison sentences for revealing state secrets and to prosecute journalists under the Espionage Act.

:: Financial Times

One in 10 of Britain’s top 100 firms are considering ditching long-term incentive plans for their bosses amid concerns over the growing gap between chief executives and ordinary workers.

:: Metro

Tasers should be carried by all police, most Metropolitan Police officers believe, as they face the threat of terrorist attacks.

:: The Sun

An Albanian murderer deported from the UK has sneaked back in to run a car wash business.

:: Daily Mail

Whitehall blunders have cost taxpayers £5.5bn in two years, including £87 a second on failed projects and compensation payouts.

:: The Times

The owners of companies including Pizza Express, All Bar One and Slug & Lettuce have written to the Chancellor to ask him to rethink a plan under which some outlets will be hit with a 42% increase in their rates this year.

