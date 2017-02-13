Pensioner households are now earning more than their working age equivalents, according to a new study.

Low income growth for working age households has coincided with a new generation of pensioners who tend to still be in work, own a home and receive generous pensions, analysis by the Resolution Foundation for the Intergenerational Commission shows.

The As Time Goes By study states that after housing costs, typical pensioner households are now £20 a week better off than typical working age ones.

The story is quite different from that of 2001, when pensioner incomes were £70 a week lower than working age ones.

The biggest reason for the growing wealth for older people were their occupational pensions, which account for over a third of gross pensioner income growth since 2001.

Also, 73% of pensioners now own their own homes, up from 64% 16 years ago.

However, there is still a big gap between the richest and poorest pensioners.

The top fifth of pensioner households account for 74% of employment income, 66% of investment income and 52% of occupational pension income.

But the bottom fifth are almost completely reliant on benefits.

Meanwhile, millennials’ income growth is at a much lower rate, home ownership levels are falling and their access to defined benefit pension schemes is limited.

Adam Corlett, economic analyst at the Resolution Foundation, said: Of course, not all pensioners can draw on these income sources, which is why the state pension will always be the main income for many pensioners.

We can’t assume either that young people today will be able to draw upon the kind of wealth that recent pensioners have accumulated, given the recent fall in home ownership and decline in generous defined benefit schemes.

The big challenge we face as a society is to ensure that the record incomes that a new generation of pensioners are enjoying are not a one-off gift, and can endure for future generations too.

