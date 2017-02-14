More than £371,000 has been paid into the Isle of Wight’s tourism levy – Wight Bid.

The figures have been released by Visit Isle of Wight, which is spending the money as part of the 2016/17 season to promote the Island.

Yesterday (Monday) businesses who are refusing to pay the business tourism rate were summoned to appear at the Isle of Wight Magistrate’s Court.

Visit Isle of Wight said 97 Wight BID levy payers, from a total of 1,012 levy payers, have not paid their levy, despite receiving reminders from the Isle of Wight Council and Visit Isle of Wight.

A spokesperson for Visit Isle of Wight said:

“Visit Isle of Wight launched an appeals procedure in November, and invited any prospective levy payer who disagreed with their inclusion in the scheme to submit a formal appeal which would be considered by the Wight BID’s revenue admin group. The appeal criteria can be read here – https://visitwightpro.com/wight-bid-appeals-process/ “Over the last two months, a small number of businesses were removed from the BID through the appeals process. The remainder have been asked to pay. “Following the magistrates hearing, Visit Isle of Wight and Isle of Wight Council will be offering those who appeared in the magistrate’s courts today an opportunity to have their court costs removed by attending a three-hour presentation that will explain the benefits of the WIGHT BID, why this statutory process was selected, and how to make the most of it.”

Visit Isle of Wight said the aim is to attract 60,000 new or long term lapsed visitors a year to the Island, whilst making sure that regular visitors keep coming back. It adds that 60,000 new staying and day trip visitors a year would return an additional £10 million into the local economy.

Visit Isle of Wight has created 14 campaigns to attract new visitors during the first BID year, detailed here https://visitwightpro.com/campaigns-timetable/.

