A banker was killed by a single punch for chatting to young women about high heels and baby pictures, a court has heard.

Jurors at the Old Bailey were told Oliver Dearlove, 30, was hit in an unprovoked and senseless attack by Trevor Timon, who had not liked him talking to the group of four.

Timon, who knew the women, had allegedly stormed up to them as well as Mr Dearlove and two of his friends, demanding to know what they were talking about.

The 31-year-old allegedly told Mr Dearlove if you don’t move on, I’ll knock you out, before one of the women stood between them and told Timon to just go, jurors heard.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard said: The next thing that happened was the defendant hit Oliver Dearlove.

The punch skimmed her face. She saw Oliver Dearlove fall and as he fell his whole body twisted. She screamed ‘He hit him, he hit him’.

The victim, who was punched in the head and neck, collapsed in the street and was pronounced dead less than 24 hours later following the attack in Blackheath, southeast London, on 28 August last year.

Mr Orchard said the defendant had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder.

He said the only issue was whether he intended to cause Mr Dearlove really serious bodily harm.

Jurors were told the casual exchange between Mr Dearlove, from New Eltham, and the women had lasted no more than 20 seconds and he was friendly and polite.

He was living with his girlfriend at the time and was on a night out with friends in Blackheath, ending up at Zerodegrees bar and restaurant until just after midnight.

Timon, from Plumstead, southeast London, was in the nearby Morden’s nightclub along with the women, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The women left the venue, followed by Timon, just as Mr Dearlove and his friends emerged from Zerodegrees and set off in the same direction, the court heard.

Mr Dearlove then chatted to one of the women, asking her if she was hurt as she had taken off her high heels, the court was told.

She told Mr Dearlove it was her first night out since giving birth, and he commented to his friends: She had a baby four weeks ago, doesn’t she look well?

The woman showed him pictures and Mr Dearlove was very polite as he complimented her on having a beautiful baby, jurors heard, before Timon allegedly went up to them and carried out the fatal attack.

When asked why he did it, Timon allegedly told one of the women: I’m p***** off.

The trial continues.

