A 10-year-old boy has died after suffering severe head injuries in an incident at a branch of Topshop.

Police were called by ambulance crews to the store in Reading’s Oracle shopping centre shortly after 4pm on Monday.

Thames Valley Police said the boy was found with serious injuries after an incident involving shop furniture.

He was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

The boy’s next of kin have been informed.

